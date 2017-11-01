Women Rescued by Navy Defend Their Account of Ordeal at Sea

Related Coverage Navy Rescues Honolulu Women Who Were Lost at Sea for Months

HONOLULU (AP) – Two women from Hawaii who were rescued after being lost at sea are defending their account of the ordeal, despite evidence to the contrary.

They insist a storm was whipping up 30-foot waves and near hurricane-force winds on the night they set sail. Records show no severe weather in the area.

The Coast Guard is reviewing records from the days after Jennifer Appel and Tasha Fuiava put to sea in a 50-foot sailboat. NASA satellite images around their departure show no organized storms in the region where they planned to travel.

Coast Guard officials told The Associated Press the women had an emergency beacon but never turned it on because they did not fear for their lives. If they had, rescue would have been headed their way in a matter of minutes.