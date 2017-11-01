Women Rescued by Navy Defend Their Account of Ordeal at Sea

In this Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 frame from video provided by the U.S. Navy, Jennifer Appel, left, and Tasha Fuiava, who with their dogs were rescued after being lost at sea for several months while trying to sail from Hawaii to Tahiti, are interviewed aboard the USS Ashland in the South Pacific Ocean. The U.S. Navy rescued the women on Wednesday after a Taiwanese fishing vessel spotted them about 900 miles southeast of Japan on Tuesday and alerted the U.S. Coast Guard. The women lost their engine in bad weather in late May, but believed they could still reach Tahiti. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan Clay/U.S. Navy via AP)

HONOLULU (AP) – Two women from Hawaii who were rescued after being lost at sea are defending their account of the ordeal, despite evidence to the contrary.

They insist a storm was whipping up 30-foot waves and near hurricane-force winds on the night they set sail. Records show no severe weather in the area.

The Coast Guard is reviewing records from the days after Jennifer Appel and Tasha Fuiava put to sea in a 50-foot sailboat. NASA satellite images around their departure show no organized storms in the region where they planned to travel.

Coast Guard officials told The Associated Press the women had an emergency beacon but never turned it on because they did not fear for their lives. If they had, rescue would have been headed their way in a matter of minutes.

