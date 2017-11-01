Watch: Incredible Video Of Kidnapped Alabama Woman Escaping Car Trunk

AUTAUGA CO, AL (CNN)

Police say a man broke into a woman’s Autauga County home Monday morning and kidnapped her. Her incredible escape was caught on station surveillance video.

When the suspect went into the gas station the victim waited a few seconds, then popped the trunk and ran inside for help. The suspect apparently saw her and quickly left the store, speeding off in the car.

Police arrested 36-year-old Timothy Wyatt into custody during a traffic stop early Wednesday. He is charged with robbery and kidnapping. At the time of the crime, Wyatt was out of jail on bond for attempted murder, first degree sodomy and third degree robbery.