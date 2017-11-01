WATCH: Dad Goes Viral For Soothing Newborn Getting His First Shots

(CNN) — A dad goes viral for giving his newborn an adorable pep talk who’s about to get his shots.

Immunization shots are an important medical milestone for newborns, but like any shot, they certainly can be painful.

Watch a first-time father comfort his newborn son through immunization shots and go viral for his efforts.

Little Debias King Lee was due for his first shots, which can be painful. Luckily dad, Antwon, was there to talk him through it.

“We gonna get these shots” “I want you to look at me, now”

“You’re gonna be good” “I know you’re gonna cry, but it’s ok to cry”

“It’s gonna be ok. It’s ok to cry”

As the nurse delivered multiple shots, Antwon talked Debias through the pain.

When it was over, Debias wasn’t happy, but his daddy was there for him.

“I know, they did you wrong.” “I know”

Within moments, in Antwon’s embrace, Debias stopped crying.

The precious first experience has been viewed more than 13 million times on Facebook.