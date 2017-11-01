Walmart meat thief caught on camera loading beef into Cadillac

CLEARWATER, FL (WFLA) — Clearwater police are looking for a man who stole $100 worth of meat from Walmart.

Detectives said the man loaded the meat into his shopping cart at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Highland Avenue on Oct. 24.

He left the store without paying and video shows him throwing the meat into the passenger side of a 1990s-style black Cadillac DeVille with a white top.

Police described the man as being between 45 and 50 years old, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 210 pounds. He was wearing a white T-shirt with “BKLYN” on the front.

Anyone with information on his identity should call Clearwater Police at

727-562-4242 or use the TIP411 system by texting their tip and the keyword CWPD to 847411.