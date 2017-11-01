Uzbekistan Offers Aid, Sympathy In Terror Attack Probe

NEW YORK (AP) The president of Uzbekistan has sent his condolences to U.S. President Donald Trump and offered his country’s assistance in investigating Tuesday’s attack in New York by an Uzbek national.

Eight people were killed when a truck plowed down a riverfront bike path near the World Trade Center.

Officials who weren’t authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity identified 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov as the attacker. They say he came to the U.S. legally from Uzbekistan in 2010.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev also offered condolences to families of the victims in a statement Wednesday.

Uzbekistan borders Afghanistan and is one of the most closed off post-Soviet republics. Previously, Uzbek officially never commented or acknowledged any security incidents abroad involving Uzbek nationals.