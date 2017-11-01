BREAKING: Wrong Way Driver Crashes Head-On Into 18-Wheeler

UPDATE: 6:19 a.m. Both lanes of I-10 EB are now back open. News 5’s Katarina Luketich is at the scene. Watch News 5 This Morning for live reports.

UPDATE: 6:04 a.m. One lane of I-10 EB near mile marker 3 in Florida is still shut down.

Original Story:

(WKRG) The Florida Highway Patrol is working on an accident involving a semi-truck early Wednesday morning near the Alabama/Florida State line.

The collision occured on I-10EB near the 3 MM where a car was reportedly driving the wrong direction, headed West and struck an 18-wheeler head-on.

News 5’s traffic Reporter Kenny Fowler reports that at least one lane of the interstate is closed and traffic is already at a 2 mile back up.

This is a developing story, Tune into News 5 This Morning for the latest.