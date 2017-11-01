TRAFFIC ALERT: Car and Crane Truck Collide

Mobile- (WKRG)-News 5 is on the scene of an accident on Haskew and McDonald Road just north of I-10 where a car and a crane truck collided.

It happend just before 7:30 AM Wednesday Morning.

News 5’s Chad Petri is on the scene, he confirms the driver of the SUV was taken to a local hospital, their condition is unknown at this time.

The crane truck was just leaving the county garage where several county vehicles are stored.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Emergency vehicles and Highway Patrol is on the scene.

Avoid the area if possible.