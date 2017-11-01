Scambuster: Used Cars Sold With Flood Damage

(WKRG) — With so many recent hurricanes, several cars with flood damage could be infiltrating our car lots.

“It’s fairly common, the sheriff’s office worked numerous cases after Katrina here in the area,” says Sgt. Keith Miller with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Mackenzie Robertson, who is nine months pregnant, went with her husband, who is in the military, to buy a Ford Escape at a local used car lot. It had only 15,000 miles on it, but the trouble began during the test drive.

“Well, the heated and cool seats wouldn’t work, it wouldn’t light up and it wouldn’t work,” says Robertson.

The salesman claimed they had it fixed before they left the used car lot. But it acted up again at home. They took it in to a Ford dealership who told them the bad news.

“Basically the whole front was taken off and put back together, the whole car had been repainted which means there’s obviously accidents all around it, the lights, the $2,000 a piece lights were glued to the front, there’s a panel missing, there’s a rod that was jammed,” says Robertson.

Not only did it have flood damage, it had also been in multiple accidents. The Carfax report they were shown at the used car lot didn’t detail any of this. So how can you know for sure?

“If the consumer is concerned that they are buying a salvaged vehicle at one of these “buy here pay here” places, ask to see the title. Because on that title it will say something like “salvaged” or “flood damaged” or something along those lines,” says Miller.

“It makes me feel horrible that they would let someone who’s going to have a baby any day and somebody that’s serving our country walk away in a car that they may not even make it home OK in,” says Robertson.

You can also ask to take the car for a 48-hour test drive and take it to a licensed mechanic or someone you trust. The used car lot Mackenzie and her husband bought from has been investigated in the past and is now being looked into again.