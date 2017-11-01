Papa John’s Blames NFL for Hurting Sales

(CNN) — Papa John’s Pizza says the NFL’s national anthem controversy is taking a slice out of their sales and profit forecasts.

Some players have been kneeling during the anthem to protest police violence.

Papa John’s founder and CEO John Schnatter took direct aim at commissioner Roger Goodell’s handling of the issue, accusing Goodell of poor leadership.

Goodell and the team owners decided last month not to force players to stand during the anthem.

NFL ratings, like the rest of network television, are in a slump, with viewership through week seven down five percent from the same time last year.

It’s possible some fans are tuning out because of the controversy, but that’s hardly the only cause for a drop in Papa John’s sales.

While their stock is down 24 percent this year, competitors like Domino’s have been performing well.