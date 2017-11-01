NYC Truck Attack Suspect Faces Terrorism Aid Charge, Second Person Wanted for Questioning

NEW YORK (AP) – The Latest on the truck attack on a bike path near the World Trade Center (all times local):

5:25 p.m.

The FBI is looking for information on a second man in connection with a deadly truck attack on a bike path near the World Trade Center.

The bureau on Wednesday issued a poster saying it is seeking the public’s help with information about 32-year-old Mukhammadzoir Kadirov. The poster doesn’t say why investigators want to know more about the man.

The poster says he was born in Uzbekistan. So was 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov, who was charged Wednesday with providing material support to a terrorist group and violence and destruction of motor vehicles. Authorities say he drove the truck down the path intentionally, killing eight people. Investigators recovered a cellphone that had Islamic State group propaganda.

Saipov’s lawyers haven’t returned a message seeking comment.

—

___

5:05 p.m.

A family friend with whom the man stayed in Ohio has told The Cincinnati Enquirer he was “really calm” and worked hard.

___

4:05 p.m.

The White House says President Donald Trump has spoken with the New York City mayor and the New York governor following the deadly truck attack on a bike path near the World Trade Center.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders also says Trump’s calls for increasing extreme vetting of immigrants are “something that frankly the president has been talking about for a long time.” The man arrested following Tuesday’s attack is from Uzbekistan.

Sanders was asked on Wednesday about Trump’s critical tweets about New York Sen. Chuck Schumer. Sanders says the Republican president “has not blamed” the New York Democrat and “doesn’t feel that the senator is responsible for the attack.”

Police say eight people died in the attack. They say the truck driver mowed people down on the bike path and crashed into a school bus and then an officer shot and wounded him.