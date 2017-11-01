New Emergency Facility Opens Its Doors in Malbis

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you live on the Eastern Shore and have a medical emergency, help is now just that much closer to you.

The now-open Thomas Hospital Emergency Center has ten emergency physicians that work twelve-hour shifts to make sure you and your family are taken care of 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

It’s located at 29487 Highway 181.

The staff said the facility is placed here on Highway 181 because it’s so close to the interstate and there isn’t another nearby emergency to Eastern Shore residents.

The only problem is if you need to be transported to the main hospital in Fairhope, it’s over eleven miles away.

The facility is about 22-thousand square feet and has 12 exam rooms, 2 trauma rooms, an in-house laboratory and an imaging department. The facility also provides out-patient imaging services.

The facility’s manager says it’s important for local residents to have access to emergency healthcare since this is the fastest-growing county in the state.

“We felt like there was a need in this area. There was a gap in the healthcare that was available to the people in this area. We just completed our state survey yesterday and got our letter of notification and licensure. So the second we got it we opened the doors, took the cover off the sign and let them in,” said the facility’s manager and a registered nurse, Bill Gore.

The staff says the hospital system generates about 320-million dollars for the local economy annually.