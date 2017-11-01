MPD Officer in Motorcycle Accident, Suffers Minor Injuries

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — A Mobile Police Officer riding a motorcycle was in a single-vehicle accident on Eliza Jordan Road on Wednesday.

The motorcycle crashed in West Mobile, leaving the officer with just minor injuries.  The cause of the accident is unknown.

When News 5 arrived at the scene, the officer’s motorcycle was being towed away.  The bike did not appear to have significant damage.

This is the second day in a row that a Mobile Police officer was involved in an accident. On Tuesday, an officer was involved in a crash at Spring Hill Avenue.

