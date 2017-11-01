Mandatory Auto Insurance Law Begins Today in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG)–Starting today, make sure your papers are in order before hitting the road. The state of Alabama is now fining anyone caught driving without insurance. You could be fined $200 dollars for the first offense and more for repeat offenders.

“I was tickled to see it, it was something that should have been done years ago,” said Paula Nye with All Risk Insurance. She said the old system allowed some people to just prove they had insurance when they renewed their tags and then they’d let the policy lapse.

“Not paying their insurance, causing damage to other people’s property or hurting people, in my opinion, they weren’t suffering any consequences,” said Nye. Drivers News 5 spoke with say it’s about time the state of Alabama had a mandate like this in place.

“I feel like they should penalize them, I pay so much, no one should get a pass,” said Jamal Gordon as he filled up the tank of his pickup truck with gas. Many people echoed that sentiment, saying insurance protects you and the other driver, especially if you’re the one at fault.

“I think that’s great everybody needs to have insurance, everybody,” said Fern from Mobile. State officials say the new law could help stabilize insurance rates across Alabama. The Mandatory Liability Insurance law was passed during the 2016 legislative session. For a full list of potential penalties with under the law look here at this ALEA link.