Man who killed abortion doctor in Pensacola to spend 2 more decades in prison

TALAHASSEE, FL (AP) — Florida’s parole board says a man who shot and killed a doctor outside an abortion clinic in 1993 should not be released from prison for 25 more years.

The state’s Commission on Offender Review on Wednesday set a March 9, 2043, release date for Michael Griffin, who shot Dr. David Gunn in the back on March 10, 1993, as Gunn arrived to work at an abortion clinic in Pensacola, Florida.

Griffin, who’s serving a life sentence, was convicted of first-degree murder in 1994. This was the first time his case has come before the commission.

The commission also voted not to consider Griffin’s case again until July 2024, which is the maximum time they can set. A state investigator had recommended a presumptive release date of April 9, 2018.