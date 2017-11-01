LIVE Traffic Blog

5:55 A.M.-Updating your Wednesday morning commute it appears that one lane has reopened their I-10 headed eastbound around the three mile marker on the Panhandle. We had it earlier serious accident few minutes after 4 a.m. where a car was driving the wrong way and hit a 18-wheeler head-on and as a result it has been about a two to three mile back up in that area we’re down to what looks to be about a mile back up but continue to expect delays I-10 Eastbound coming from Alabama just past the state line around the three mile markers they continue to try and get this accident cleared. Throughout mobile and Baldwin County though we are accident-free.

5:35 A.M.- There is a serious accident on the Panhandle; I-10 headed eastbound around the three mile marker where a little after 4 this morning a car was driving the wrong direction on the interstate and hit an 18-wheeler head on. At least one lane is closed there with about at least a half a mile to a mile back up there. So far Mobile and Baldwin County flowing along nicely.

5:06 A.M.- Our first check of traffic here on this early Wednesday reveals things are looking good on the Bayway and Causeway and no accidents right now in the Mobile area. However we do have a serious accident I-10 headed to Eastbound around the three mile marker. The report said that a vehicle was driving the wrong direction and actually hit an 18-wheeler head-on and that was again around the three mile marker trying to go further down the Panhandle coming from Alabama. Expect heavy delays as the interstate is closed in that area. We’re already seeing mile or two back up as a result of this very serious accident.

Reports from News 5’s Traffic Reporter, Kenny Fowler.