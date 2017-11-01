Hurricane Season ACE Above Average

It’s been an active hurricane season and it’s not over yet. Hurricane season ends at the end of November. As of November 1st there have been 16 named storms. Ten of them became hurricanes. Six of those became major hurricanes (category 3 or above).
Another way that meteorologists measure tropical storm activity is by how much energy the storms use. You might hear of ACE– that’s accumulated cyclone energy. It accounts for the strength and duration and size of a tropical cyclone (tropical depression, tropical storm or hurricane).
Here are some stats from the National Hurricane Center as of November 1: From a seasonal perspective, activity in the Atlantic basin so far in 2017 is well above average. In terms of ACE, the 2017 season is the 5th most active on record to date in the basin, behind 1893, 1926, 1933, and 2005.
|Name
|Dates
|Max Wind
|TS Arlene
|19-21 Apr
|50 mph
|TS Bret
|19-20 Jun
|45 mph
|TS Cindy
|20-23 Jun
|60 mph
|TD Four
|5- 7 Jul
|30 mph
|TS Don
|17-18 Jul
|50 mph
|TS Emily
|31 Jul- 1 Aug
|45 mph
|H Franklin
|6-10 Aug
|85 mph
|H Gert
|13-17 Aug
|105 mph
|MH Harvey
|17 Aug- 1 Sep
|130 mph
|MH Irma
|30 Aug-12 Sep
|185 mph
|MH Jose
|5-22 Sep
|155 mph
|H Katia
|5- 9 Sep
|105 mph
|MH Lee
|15-30 Sep
|115 mph
|MH Maria
|16-30 Sep
|175 mph
|H Nate
|4- 9 Oct
|90 mph
|MH Ophelia
|9-15 Oct
|115 mph
|TS Philippe
|28-29 Oct
|60 mph