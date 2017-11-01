Hero Cop in NYC Terror Attack Identified

NEW YORK (CNN) We now know the name of the police officer who shot the suspect in Tuesday’s terror attack in New York. A law enforcement source tells CNN Ryan Nash apprehended Sayfullo Saipov.

The 28-year-old Nash has been with the NYPD since 2012. Saipov is accused of killing eight people when he drove a rented truck into a bicycle lane, striking walkers and cyclists.

Saipov attempted to flee after his vehicle crashed into a bus. That’s when Nash confronted, then shot, Paipov in the abdomen.

Saipov was taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery.