Gulf Breeze Police Searching for Indecent Exposure Suspect

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was spotted outside more than one business in Northwest Florida exposing himself in public, according to police..

In early October, Gulf Breeze Police say a suspect driving a white Dodge Caravan entered a Publix parking lot and parked next to a juvenile female and began masturbating inside of his vehicle.

The suspect then drove to a parking lot at the Live Oak Shopping Center outside of Gulf Breeze Aerobics and Fitness gym, police said.

Police said surveillance video showed the suspect watching women exit the gym, then relocating this minivan closer to the females.

A woman coming out of the gym later saw the man masturbating inside of his car.

Gulf Breeze Police say this kind of crime is rare in their community.

“Scared for the community. I know there’s a lot of child crimes and sex crimes going around these days so for someone to be doing this in our community. Its something I definitely want to be able to solve and help the females and the other people in the community,” says Investigator Beth Goff.

The female victims were unable to describe the suspect, police said.

Investigators are hoping someone recognizes the minivan. They’re asking the public to share any information on the driver and vehicle.

Anyone with information should contact Gulf Breeze Police at 850-934-5121 or CrimeStoppers at 850-437-7867.