Florida Restaurant Worker Won’t Apologize for Aunt Jemima Costume

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL (WJXT/CNN) A worker’s Halloween costume is causing controversy in St. Augustine, Florida. Flagler College students protested outside the Bunnery after seeing a worker dressed in blackface as Aunt Jemima.

Dozens of protesters have showed up with signs to show how upset they were with the woman’s costume. “I saw the baker with black face I asked her what her costume was she said she was portraying Aunt Jemima,” said one student. She and her friend confronted the woman, “Aunt Jemima is a stereotypical caricature of black women and if I see that and I’m offended you should be OK with wiping the paint off your face.”

The owner of the Bunnery tried to explain the situation to a news reporter during the protest, “my husband whose the co-owner had her go back and wash her face she took off her costume that wasn’t good enough and that’s the result.”

The daughter of the employee in the blackface costume said, “she works at the Bunnery it was something to throw together real quick I mean pancakes/Bunnery that sounds pretty normal to me.”

The employee also responded in an email, “color is not something that exists in my life. I come from a very colorful family and I love all the same. I will not apologize for my costume, there was nothing wrong with my actions in the choice of my costume.”

Students though say they were offended and they wanted to bring awareness to the issue, “black people and any other race is not a costume to wear we are not a joke and you cant do that.”