“Floribama Shore” Coming to MTV, Aimed for “Jersey Shore” Viewers

MTV says “the next shore thing is here,” but they’re not talking about New Jersey.

“Floribama Shore” is coming to MTV on November 27, rebooting the “Jersey Shore” franchise that became immensely popular from 2009 to 2012. The new series will take place on the Gulf Coast, specifically near the Alabama-Florida state line, with a new cast.

In the promo for the show, the new cast can be heard screaming about Panama City, Florida, which is often considered one of the more popular party beaches on the Gulf Coast.

The “Jersey Shore” franchise became a pop culture icon for its outlandish, Italian-American cast obsessing over the party life of the New Jersey shore beaches. Among their claims to fame was their fistbumping at parties, beach house drama and “GTL,” or gym, tan, and laundry.

The eight-episode reality series kicks off Monday November 27 at 9:00pm CST on MTV.