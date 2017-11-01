Fishing Boat Still Stranded in Orange Beach Days After Washing Ashore

Orange Beach, AL (WKRG)

UPDATE: (11/1) — Cranes were out Wednesday on the public beach in Orange Beach as crews worked to remove a large fishing boat that washed ashore over the weekend.

The 50-foot boat from Destin was still stranded on the beach Wednesday afternoon.

The captain of the boat says Orange Beach City Council says they needed to have someone on board 24-7 until it is taken away from the beach Thursday morning.

The boat became stranded on the beach with four people on board early Saturday morning. The captain of the boat has not said who will be helping them remove it in the morning.

The boat has attracted many onlookers the past few days after hitting ground on its way back to Destin from a fishing trip.

The Orange Beach Police Department says the captain may have fallen asleep and hit a sandbar.

Police say there are no charges or citations pending against the crew, but there could be environmental consequences and a hefty towing charge.

ORIGINAL STORY (10/28) — Fishing boats are a common sight around the waters of Orange Beach. They’re less common right at the surf’s edge. A fishing boat was stranded early Saturday morning along the beach in South Baldwin County. This happened well before dawn behind the Breakers Condominium in Orange Beach.

Orange Beach Police Lt. Steve Brown says the boat was on its way to dock last night. Brown says the captain had the vessel on autopilot, fell asleep and the vessel ran up on the second sandbar and stalled. The surf pushed it ashore. It will have to be towed which they are working on now. It is described as a 45-50 foot private boat called “Makaira” from Destin. Lt. Steve Brown says there were 4 on board and no criminal charges are pending,-=— just a tow charge.