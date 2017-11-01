Death of Boy Attacked by Two Pit Bulls is Ruled an Accident

Associated Press Published:
(Courtesy: WBZ/CBS)

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) – The death of a 7-year-old boy who was attacked and killed by two pit bulls in Massachusetts has been ruled an accident.

Lowell police tell The Sun newspaper no charges have been put forward and it’s unlikely any will be filed. The medical examiner’s office classifies the death as accidental.

Authorities have said the boy entered a fenced area where the dogs were located and was attacked on Oct. 21. Responding police officers found the boy dead. Officials have not publicly identified him.

One of the pit bulls was euthanized after it tried to escape. Police say the other pit bull was euthanized Wednesday.

City officials say the dogs weren’t registered with the city, as required by state law.

A funeral for the boy was held on Saturday.

