MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Davidson’s Zachory Anderson earns the Greene and Phillips Friday Night Football Fever Player of the Week award after intercepting 3 passes in the Warriors 31-14 win over Murphy.

All 3 interceptions produced touchdowns in the Davidson win that earned them the 3rd playoff spot in region 1. The 6-3 Warriors close out the regular season Friday night against Bryant.