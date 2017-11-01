City Takes Action to Make an Intersection Safe

By Published:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Just last week we reported about a child on their way to school getting hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Plum and Hercules Streets.  That intersection is just a block off of Martin Luther King Boulevard and just a couple of blocks from Florence Howard Elementary where many children in the neighborhood walk to school.

The child was taken to the hospital and is recovering, but one neighbor told us he believed contributing problem to child safety at that intersection was an overgrown vacant lot.  The tall weeds made it hard for drivers to see children at that intersection.  It was also a hiding place for animals like raccoons, possums, snakes, and rats that would sometimes emerge and scare the children into the roadway.

“They ain’t but seven, eight, nine years old–they scared to death,” says Thomas Nelson.  He lives directly across from the overgrown lot.  Nelson says he’s called the city’s 3-1-1 line several times to complain about the property but nothing was done.  News 5 contacted Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s communications director.  A city crew was dispatched to mow the lot on Tuesday.  The sidewalk in front of the now cleaned up lot was also cleared.  The neighborhood has virtually brand new sidewalks everywhere but the one in front of the abandoned lot was overgrown.

A check of property records revealed the owners have died and no one else is listed as the owner of the lot.

 

 

 

