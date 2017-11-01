Chief of NPR’s newsroom resigns following accusations of sexual harassment

NEW YORK (AP) – Michael Oreskes has resigned as chief of NPR’s newsroom following accusations of sexual harassment that dated back to the 1990s.

Oreskes said in a statement Wednesday that he was deeply sorry to the people he hurt. He said: “my behavior was wrong and inexcusable, and I accept full responsibility.”

He said he told Jarl Mohn, president and CEO of NPR, on Wednesday morning that he would step down. Earlier, Oreskes had been placed on leave and Mohn appointed Chris Turpin as the temporary news chief.

Two women had accused Oreskes of suddenly kissing them when they were discussing job prospects with him in the 1990s, when he was Washington bureau chief of The New York Times.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)