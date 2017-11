MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are on the scene of a homicide on Olive Street in Mobile Wednesday night, police confirm.

According to News 5 crews on the scene, a body can be seen lying on the road.

Over one-hundred people from the community were at the scene.

No word on if a suspect is in police custody.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

This is the second homicide in two nights in Mobile.

We will continue to update this story with more details as they come in.