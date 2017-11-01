Alabama Officer Dies from Self-Inflicted Gunshot

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — Update 1:40 p.m. — Officials confirm a Vestavia Police officer is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot.

They released the following official statement:

On 11/1/17 at approximately 11:30 a.m., VHPD and VHFD responded to the 1000 block of Montgomery Hwy. upon the report of an officer suffering from a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound. The officer was transported by VHFD to UAB Medical Center for treatment whereupon he succumbed to his wounds. VHPD asks the community to keep the officer’s family, friends and colleagues in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Police say the community shouldn’t be concerned for their safety after a report from AL.com that a Vestavia Hills police officer had been shot in the head.

Vestavia Hills Police wouldn’t confirm to CBS 42 that an officer had been shot–they simply said the community is safe, and they will release a statement shortly. The incident, which they said was a possible shooting, happened in the 1000 block of Montgomery Highway near City Hall.

Outside the UAB Emergency Room, there are multiple Vestavia Hills PD vehicles.

