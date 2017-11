The 4th grade at Agricola Elementary are studying weather. Agricola is a part of the Lucedale Mississippi community. The kids shared their weather knowledge with me today and I shared mine with them.

I had help in experiments and demonstrations from Katie, Brandon, Ethan and Arianna. They all get the Alan Sealls of Approval, as do their classmates and Ms. Dunnam and the rest of the 4th grade teachers.

Alan Sealls, News 5