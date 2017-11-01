13-Year-Old Crestview Girl Charged with Grand Theft Auto

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A 13-year-old Crestview girl is charged with grand theft auto and being a principal to grand theft auto after OCSO investigators say she stole her grandmother’s car and later attempted to take another vehicle left running in a driveway.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Velta Chesser was arrested on Tuesday, October 31st.

Deputies say Chesser first took her grandmother’s $25,000 Chevy Impala from Overview Drive on Monday, October 30th.

Chesser told deputies she then picked up her boyfriend, a 15-year-old, and they drove around the rest of the night.

OCSO says the car was ultimately found on McClelland Street the next morning around 8 a.m. and Chesser was located nearby with the keys.

According to the deputies, during her interview, Chesser said that while driving her grandmother’s car, she and a friend had attempted to steal another vehicle that had been left running unoccupied in a driveway on North Brooks Drive around 6:20 p.m. on Monday. They fled the scene after the homeowner came out and confronted the pair.

The investigation remains active, deputies say.