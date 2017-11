Mobile, AL (WKRG) – Halloween has become a big-time holiday for a lot of people. Families are going all out on this haunted holiday. News 5 viewer Angela Messick sent us cell phone video while trick-or-treating with her kids in Dawes Lake Estates in West Mobile. Trick-or-treaters there certainly got some treats if they were in the mood for a scare. There were plenty of spooky animatronics and even a trippy tunnel you could walk through. Kids of all ages enjoyed the Halloween fun.

