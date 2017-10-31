Unlocked Cars To Blame For Uptick In Stolen Guns

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Way too often, police are seeing guns being taken from cars, only to end up at one of their crime scenes.

“We looked at 165 cases where guns were taken from cars, we pulled them all just to see how many of these cars were unlocked. And out of that 165, 130 of those cases the cars were unlocked when the weapons were taken,” says Public Safety Director James Barber.

A staggering number. Barber says many crooks who go door to door are looking specifically for guns.

“We’re seeing these high-capacity semi-automatic pistols turn up on the street and they’re being traded for anywhere between $50 and $80, and these are $500-$600 weapons,” says Barber.

This past February, 15-year-old Nia Savage was shot and killed by a teen who had stolen a gun out of a car during a Mardi Gras parade.

It’s easy for crooks, and it only takes a second to break into an unlocked car, especially if what they want is in plain sight.

“If you’re going to carry a weapon, be very responsible about it, know where it is, keep it secured and certainly keep it locked up so it doesn’t fall into the wrong hands,” says Barber.

Barber says if you want to keep your doors unlocked to prevent thieves from breaking your windows, then don’t leave anything valuable inside the car. Also, if you own a gun, write down the serial number just in case it is stolen.