Tampa Officials Trick-or-Treat In Hopes Of Soothing Fears

By Published:
Tampa police are looking for the person seen in this surveillance photo around the time of the first murder.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – The mayor and the police chief of one Florida city plans to trick-or-treat in a neighborhood terrorized by a real-life horror.

Three people have been shot to death in October within a 1-mile radius in a normally quiet neighborhood in Tampa.

On Monday, Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn and Interim Police Chief Brian Dugan announced they will greet residents, hand out candy at Giddens Park, and join the kids for Halloween trick or treating in the Southeast Seminole Heights neighborhood on Tuesday night.

The three victims, who were killed between Oct. 9-19, didn’t know each other. All three rode the bus and were alone when they were shot on the street. None were robbed.

Police are sifting through tips after a second surveillance video was released.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s