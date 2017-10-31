Superintendent Responds to Racist Rap Video Created By Spanish Fort Teen

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG)- Several weeks after a racist “rap” video is released by a Spanish Fort High School Student, the president of Baldwin County’s NAACP says he wants answers.
News 5 was shown the video by a viewer but it’s so explicit in nature that we are not playing the audio. We are also not releasing the student’s name since he is a minor.
The student is heard using racial slurs and making derogatory remarks about the LGBT community.
The school district says it’s not taking any action because the video wasn’t recorded on public property or using school district devices.
But the president of the NAACP in Baldwin County, Alec Barnett, says that’s not good enough.
“The kid needs to be suspended. You know and it’s to my understanding from the conversation I had today (with a concerned parent), is that the kid didn’t get any sort of punishment. If they don’t, I’ll go to the Superintendent Tyler and if he doesn’t then I’ll go to the state school board but I’ll need the parents to go as well,” says Barnett.
Barnett says he will be meeting with a Spanish Fort High school parent Tuesday morning because she wants to file a formal complaint. He also says he would like to meet with the school’s principal.
On Tuesday, October 31 Superintendent Eddie Tyler released the following statement regarding the video: