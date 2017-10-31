State Fire Marshal Investigates Cause of Dauphin Island Fire

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Alabama (WKRG) – The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating Monday’s fire on Audubon Place that destroyed two homes.

One of the homeowners, Pam Quinley, came back Tuesday morning to take a look at the damage.

“It’s more of a devastation than I thought it was just walking around and seeing parts of your life in a crumble,” said Quinley

For residents on the island the fire reminds them of past tragedies. In 2010 a fire destroyed five homes and injured Fire Chief Brad Cox. In 2015 two separate fires on the same night destroyed four homes. Chief Cox says the wind is the biggest factor in why these fires have the ability to get so large.

“It’s just when we have the wind, it’s just trying to find a trench to dig into to protect the first structure we know we can protect,” said Chief Cox.

Neighbors say they are grateful for the quick action of multiple fire departments Monday night preventing what was already a tragic fire from getting worse.

“I would call it a save,” said Bill Fairbanks. “It easily could have been six houses. If you would have seen it at its height it was devastating.”