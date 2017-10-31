Police Say Elderly Arkansas Woman Shot Man Who Broke Into Her Home

MARION, Ark. (localmemphis.com) – A Marion, Arkansas, woman in her 80s shot an intruder in self-defense, according to the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators say about 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning, dispatch received a call from an alarm company about a burglary on Marion Lake Road. The homeowner told investigators she woke up to her alarm sounding. She said someone had broken into her home, and she ordered him to leave. That’s when she told investigators the man came toward her, and she shot him in self-defense.

Both the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office and Marion Police responded, and found the suspect had forcibly entered the home.

The sheriff’s department has not released the condition of the suspect, and no charges have been filed at this time.