Neighbors React To Crooks Caught On Camera

Related Coverage MCSO Seek Help in Identifying Package Thieves

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s a problem we don’t normally see until Christmas time, but with more people ordering things online, it’s quickly becoming an epidemic.

“It’s a crying shame is what it is,” says Ricky White

Caught on camera–thieves stealing packages right off the front porch.

“It’s just got to where you don’t trust nobody anymore,” says White.

Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two cases in Semmes just last week. In this surveillance video, you can see one man running up to the porch, grab, and he’s gone in just a matter of seconds. In another video, you see a getaway car waiting for this man. He too grabs a package, and is gone just like that. Ricky White says it’s never happened to him, but he keeps an eye out for his neighbors.

“Well sure it scares me, you know? You think about it, you see it on the news, well ok now we got a new thing going on, you know?”

For many, it’s electronics, toys or clothing they order online, but in some cases, it’s much more serious. Dean Amison’s daughter is a veteran and orders her medication through the mail.

“We’re afraid because if someone steals it, she can’t get no more,” says Amison.

And for those people, it’s often a matter of life and death.

I’m a diabetic, I have a liver problem,” says Amison.

And it’s a crime police need help with. Often they don’t have much to go on.

“Possibly somebody’s checks are in there, I don’t know, but it’s a situation!”

Officials say if you frequently order things online, it might be best to rent a P.O. Box or a locker at your UPS store. You can also have your package delivered to your office.