Neighbors on Alert After Numerous Bear Sightings

By Published: Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was nearly 5 a.m. Sunday and Jerri Schjott didn’t know what she would find when she went outside, but certainly wasn’t expecting what she saw.

“Then I saw a bear climbing off of the gate,” said Schjott. “It was big.”

What appeared to be a black bear making way into her backyard near baker road in Satsuma. The bear ran off into the woods after she came out.

“I don’t know where he’s come from. I think he came from the back road over here and was just making his way around the corner,” said Schjott.

It would be one thing if it was just in this neighborhood. But there have been sightings across North Mobile County.

Burke Armistead captured video of a bear on his property in Saraland.

“It’s becoming a problem and a big issue because they are coming closer and closer into the neighborhoods,” said Armistead. “When one attacks a kid maybe they will do something. I hope it never happens.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s