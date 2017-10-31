Neighbors on Alert After Numerous Bear Sightings

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was nearly 5 a.m. Sunday and Jerri Schjott didn’t know what she would find when she went outside, but certainly wasn’t expecting what she saw.

“Then I saw a bear climbing off of the gate,” said Schjott. “It was big.”

What appeared to be a black bear making way into her backyard near baker road in Satsuma. The bear ran off into the woods after she came out.

“I don’t know where he’s come from. I think he came from the back road over here and was just making his way around the corner,” said Schjott.

It would be one thing if it was just in this neighborhood. But there have been sightings across North Mobile County.

Burke Armistead captured video of a bear on his property in Saraland.

“It’s becoming a problem and a big issue because they are coming closer and closer into the neighborhoods,” said Armistead. “When one attacks a kid maybe they will do something. I hope it never happens.”