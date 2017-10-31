Mobile Police Seek Robbery Suspects Caught on Surveillance Video

WKRG Staff Published:
Courtesy: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Robbery Unit is asking for the public’s help in identifying the occupants of the silver minivan seen in this surveillance video.

According to police, two of the men are seen entering the store. The first is a black male wearing a red Alabama hoodie, gym shorts, black socks and high top tennis shoes. The second is a black male wearing a light grey hoodie, dark grey sweat pants, and red/maroon tennis shoes.

If you think you know any of these men, please contact Mobile Police at 251-208-7211 or the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7000.

 

