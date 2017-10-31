Local Parents Worried About Lack of Sex Offender Laws for Trick-Or-Treating

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG)- Many families wrapped up a long night of Halloween festivities Tuesday which for most included trick or treating.

But what’s even scarier than some of the holiday’s costumes is where your child could be getting their candy from.

Many of the parents News 5 spoke to on Halloween had absolutely no idea that registered sex offenders can hand out candy to children on the national holiday.

It’s a thought that for most of them is pretty scary to comprehend.

“Wow. I did not know that. That’s terrible,” said one father who took his four-year old son trick or treating in a neighborhood in Magnolia Springs.

Another father supervising his kids’ fun also had no clue. “O did not know that. In these neighborhoods we know where most of them are, you can get on a website and know where they are. I have a lot of children I have four so we try to keep track of where they are.”

Checking those sex offender maps is exactly what law enforcement recommend you do.

Since News 5 was headed to Magnolia Springs, we quickly found the addresses of five registered sex offenders in that area through a quick google search.

Although that search was quick and easy, some parents think the law needs to change.

“They need to do something about that,” said one parent walking with their child in a Magnolia Springs neighborhood.

Law enforcement in Baldwin County want to remind parents that they should always check the sex offender registry list, not just on Halloween.