LIVE Traffic Blog

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —

8:23 a.m. — Looking much better on the Bayway and Causeway right now that accident has been cleared and the traffic is thinned out. In Mobile accidents there at Ghent Street at Wexford Street also Dauphin Island Parkway at Laurendine Road. In Bon Secour, we had an accident County Road 49 South there a County Road 19 involving a school bus but thankfully no injuries. In Pensacola, new accidents including one with injuries there and Major Street at Highway 90 near the Milton Area traffic volume is very heavy there crossing the Escambia Bay bridge and coming up to Three Mile Bay Bridge from Gulf Breeze.

7:43 a.m. — Updating your Tuesday morning commute, we had an accident there on the Bayway headed westbound but has since been moved but we are still seeing some delays also due to traffic volume trying to get to Mobile from the Eastern Shore. In Mobile, we’ve got accidents there, Ghent Lane there at Wexford Street involving injuries. Dauphin Island Parkway at Laurendine Road. In the Bon Secour area, an accident involving a school bus but thankfully no injuries at County Road 49 just south of County Road 19th and on the Panhandle, they also have an accident their Webster drive at Bridgedale road that one’s a hit-and-run crash

7:21 a.m. — Not a scary start on your Bayway and Causeway commute here on this early Tuesday. We’re moving along pretty well but traffic volumes a rather bit heavy. In Mobile no new accidents or major delays. Looking good I-10 to I-65. Highway Patrol headed to the scene of an accident involving a school bus and a pickup truck at County Road 49 South and County Road 18 that’s in the Bon Secour area. Looks like there are no injuries on the bus. In Pensacola we do have accidents including Brent Lane there at Raulson Lane and North Blue Angel Parkway at Saufley Pines Road; that one involving roadblock.