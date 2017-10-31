Japanese Company Gives Extra Time Off to Non-Smokers

TOKYO, Japan (WKRG) — How would you like a few extra off days, just for not smoking? That’s exactly what one Japanese company is offering its workers.

Non-smokers who work at the marketing firm Piala get six additional days of paid time off each year to make up for all the cigarette breaks their smoking colleagues take, The Telegraph reported.

Piala, based in Tokyo, offers support to marketing companies in the beauty and health supplement fields, according to the company’s website.

The whole idea apparently began when a non-smoker dropped a note in the company’s suggestion box.

Part of the complaint, according to the report, was that smokers take 15 minutes for each break because the office is located on the 29th floor of a high-rise and smokers have to go all the way to the basement to smoke.

The suggestion eventually made its way to the company’s CEO, who then made it happen.

The new policy took effect in September.