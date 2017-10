Before you take your kids trick or treating, you may want to check your neighborhood for registered sex offenders on ALEA’s website.

Follow the instructions below after clicking this link to visit the website of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA):

On ALEA’s website, click the top tab labeled “Sex Offender” Click ‘Sex Offender Search’ Accept ALEA’s Terms and Conditions if you choose to Search by name, zip code, etc.