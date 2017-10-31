Haunted Gulf Coast

Just in time for Halloween, we looked for some of the places along the Gulf Coast said to be haunted. We also caught up with a local paranormal investigator to find out what he’s learned about some of these places.

Turns out there are dozens of places on the Gulf Coast that some people believe are haunted. We highlighted a few, including some of the oldest hotels in Mobile, including the Malaga Inn, built a year after the Civil War began; and the Fort Conde Inn, built in 1836.

But we also found out about some quintessential haunted houses in Mobile, including the Richards DAR House. The director says ghosthunters come to the home frequently to try to confirm the presence of a ghost believed to be the homes original owner, Captain Charles Richards. A photograph purports to be a picture of the ghost. Marbles on the bed of his children are said to sometimes move on their own.

James Rosier spends much of his spare time looking for ghosts in some of these places. He believes the now-closed Searcy Mental Hospital in Mt. Vernon is haunted. He has recordings of voice from some of the electronic equipment he uses. He also believes there is another place that could be the most haunted on the Gulf Coast. Fort Mims in North Baldwin County is the site where 500 Creek Indians were massacred in 1813. He says he’s recorded voices and other phenomena there and usually in the daytime. He believes that’s because the massacre happened in the middle of the day.

There are many other places you can check out that we found out about, but because of time we’re not able to work into our on-air report. If you fancy yourself an amateur ghosthunter, check out the Pensacola Lighthouse at Naval Air Station Pensacola; and don’t forget Fort Morgan and Fort Gaines on Dauphin Island. And certainly, pay a visit to the Church Street Cemetery in Mobile.