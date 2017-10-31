CYBER SAFE: “Whisper” App Dangerously Combines GPS Chatting with 100% Anonymity

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — The app at the center of a rape investigation in Mobile has some features that digital investigators find troubling.

“Whisper” is an anonymous chatting app for iPhone and Android devices that uses your GPS location to connect you with other nearby anonymous users. Messages are posted in the form of memes that begin private conversations between two anonymous users.

The app never asks you for your identity, which to Mobile County Digital Forensics Examiner Laura Soulier, is extremely concerning.

“It’s stranger danger on sterioids,” said Detective Soulier. “You don’t have to set up any kind of user profile.”

The app asks for your age range and sex, and then uses your GPS location.

Last month, a woman told Mobile Police she was kidnapped and raped after using Whisper to meet someone on the 1400 block of Stone Hedge Drive, which is near the intersection of Grelot Road and Schillinger Road.

The victim told police that she thought she was talking to a female friend on the Whisper app and invited her friend over to her house. When a car pulled up in the driveway, she approached it and an unknown man, armed with a handgun, jumped out and demanded she gets in the car.

After the victim got into the car, she told Mobile Police that he drove to a vacant house, took her inside and forced the victim to have sex with him.

News 5 contacted Mobile Police who say they continue to question a person of interest, but no arrest has been made at this time.