CUTE: Watch Animals Play with Jack-o-Lanterns

AUSTRALIA (CBS/Reuters) — Some animals at the Australian Reptile Park received special pumpkin treats in observance of Halloween on Friday.

Keepers at the park carved pumpkins into jack-o-lanterns or prepared ceramic jack-o-lanterns to cater for some of the residents based on their interests and behaviours, the park’s marketing manager Amanda Woodbine told Reuters via email.

Hugo, a 67-year-old Galapagos tortoise, can be seen enjoying a jack-o-lantern in the video as pumpkin is part of his diet, according to the park. A wombat George, sugar glider triplets Tiny, Beyonce and Lemonade, and five corn snakes can also be seen either eating hidden sweet potatoes inside the pumpkin jack-o-lanterns or playing with the jack-o-lanterns in the video.

The Halloween celebration will become a yearly tradition for the park’s residents, Woodbine added.