CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Giant Bear Found in Orlando Garage, Scared Away by Homeowner

ORLANDO, Fla. (WKMG) — A homeowner in Orlando recorded video of a giant bear inside his garage.

Working out of his home office, Brad Tamm says he had to put his conference call on hold when he noticed a bear roaming through his garage.

To his shock, banging his hand on the glass door, just feet from the animal, wasn’t enough to scare it away.

“Surprising. I really thought just a little bit of noise or just seeing me stand up, I think he would take off. But they are so conditioned to be around people and humans,” Tamm said.

Tamm says the bear had the door of his refrigerator open, despite the street being lined with trash cans ahead of that days’ garbage pickup.

“So he was in there and then he stood up on his hind legs and his head, I swear, his head, he was taller than me when I was inside of the office,” Tamm stated.

Tamm eventually opens the door and shouts for the bear to get out. The bear eventually made its way out of the yard and started slowly moving up the street.