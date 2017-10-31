BREAKING: Second Bear Shot, Killed in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Florida (WKRG) — A second bear has been shot and killed in Santa Rosa County, according to Bekah Nelson with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The bear was found Thursday, Oct 26th on Bob Pitts Road near Holt, Florida and the Blackwater River State Forest.

It appears that the bear was shot once, officials are asking that anyone with information call the tipline.

Earlier this month a bear was found shot to death in Navarre. On October 18, 2017, a woman found a giant bear dead in her backyard, and she posted video to a local Facebook community page showing the animal.

Report incidents online or call 888-404-FWCC (888-404-3922). Cellular phone users can also call *FWC or #FWC, or send a text to Tip@MyFWC.com.