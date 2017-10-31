BREAKING: Homicide Investigation on Ralston Road in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There is a heavy police presence on Ralston Road in Mobile.
Homicide investigators are on the scene and an ambulance arrived around 11:54 p.m.
News 5 is on the scene and will bring you more details as they become available.
