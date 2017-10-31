BREAKING: 13-Year-Old Shot Off Campus in Crestview, Lock Down Lifted at Three Public Schools

WKRG Staff Published:
Courtesy: Crestview Police Facebook page

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview Police Department is investigating the scene of a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning around 6:30 involving two young teenagers, according to a Facebook post from Crestview police.

According to police, a 13-year-old victim was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Pensacola in unknown condition.

A possible suspect has been detained.

The intersection of Williams and Rayburn Streets is closed while the scene is investigated.

Southside Elementary School, Davidson Middle School & Crestview High School were on a precautionary modified lockdown due the off campus shooting incident, but the lockdown has since been lifted, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

No further information is available at this time as the investigation is active.

