Bond Hearing Tuesday Morning For Man Accused of Stealing Ambulance

Mobile, AL (WKRG) — A bond hearing is scheduled Tuesday morning for a man accused of stealing an ambulance from Providence Hospital and leading police on a high-speed chase through Mobile. Jamon Stegall was booked into Metro Jail Sunday and it’s certainly not his first run-in with the law. Stegall has been arrested dozens of times in Mobile County alone with a rap sheet that goes back to 1999.

This started as a call for an active shooter Sunday afternoon at Providence Hospital. Police say Stegall was causing a disturbance in the hospital and was nabbed by security there. When MPD officers arrived he allegedly ran off and took an ambulance with him. This led to a chase that ended with an ambulance crash on I-10.

He’s charged with theft and attempting to elude police. A bond hearing is scheduled Tuesday morning at 8:30.